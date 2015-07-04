 Top
    NATO Secretary General: Russia and the West are not in a 'new Cold War'

    We do not see an immediate threat, said Stoltenberg

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and the West are not in a 'new Cold War''.

    Report informs referring to Russian media, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Deutsche Welle media company.

    "Russia and the West are not in a 'new Cold War'", he said.

    Stoltenberg noted, "it is necessary to balance the analysis of the situation and a description of the threats to NATO countries."

    "We should not exaggerate the dangers and to dramatize the situation - he said. - We do not see an immediate threat because of NATO - the most powerful defense alliance of all time."

    "Today we face new threats, - said the secretary general of NATO. - It's -"Islamic state", violence and conflict in Iraq, Syria and North Africa."

