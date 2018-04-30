NATO Secretary General: We are grateful to Turkey

© REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Looking at the map is enough to see Turkey’s importance".

Report informs citing the Turkish NTV channel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a group of Turkish reporters in Brussels.

"Looking at the map is enough to see Turkey’s importance, bordering Iraq and Syria, bordering the turmoil and violence that is a threat to Turkey and to all other NATO allies,” he added, in response to questions about criticism over Turkey’s formation of a three-way partnership with Russia and Iran on Syria.

“Turkey is a highly valued ally. Turkey is important for our shared security. Not least in the fight against terrorism because Turkey has provided infrastructure basis for the efforts to the global coalition to defeat ISIS. We are grateful for Turkey for that,” Stoltenberg added.