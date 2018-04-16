NATO Secretary General: “This operation was an open message to Russia, Assad and Iran”

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "This operation was a clear message to Russia, Bashar al-Assad and Iran."

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Turkish NTV television.

He also commented on the acquisition of the S-400 air defense missile system by Turkey from Russia. The Secretary-General said that this was official Ankara's sovereign decision: "The main problem for us is the integration of NATO systems with this system".