    NATO Secretary General's Special Representative: Security in Alliance neighbour countries is extremely important for us

    Appathurai: I think that we should work actively with neighboring countries

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The security and stability of states neighboring with NATO member countries are extremely important for the alliance.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, NATO Secretary General's Special Representativefor the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai said during the International Conference on Defense and Security in Batumi.

    "I think we must work actively with neighboring countries, since stability in neighboring countries means stability for NATO member countries”, - Appathurai said.

    He noted that, cooperation with countries that have the relevant standards of security and defense is the priority of the alliance.

