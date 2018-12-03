NATO Secretary General: "NATO will assist Georgian coast guard development"

Tbilisi. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "NATO will assist in the development of the Georgian coast guard in the Black Sea," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Stoltenberg spoke at a press conference before the Council meeting.

"We are working with Georgia to modernize its Navy, as well as to strengthen coastal protection," he said.

The Secretary General said that tomorrow a meeting will be held with NATO partners - representatives of Georgia and Ukraine, NATO partner: "Georgia and Ukraine are facing serious security challenges by Russia. We will continue to provide both practical and political support to both countries."