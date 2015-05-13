 Top
    NATO Secretary-General called on Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

    Jens Stoltenberg called on Moscow to stop supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to stop supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine, and to withdraw its forces from the Donbass. Report informs referring to BBC, this statement was made in Antalya (Turkey), which opened on Wednesday a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries.

    Russia has consistently denied its military presence on the territory of a neighboring country.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry, who participates in the meeting also called on armed supporters of the self-proclaimed regions of eastern Ukraine to comply with the Minsk Agreement.

