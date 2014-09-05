​NATO countries approved a package of measures to facilitate the entry of Georgia into the alliance

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ NATO countries have approved a package of measures to encourage Georgia in its aspiration to join NATO. Report informs, this was announced today by Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen at the summit in Wales.

"Today we approved a package of measures for Georgia, which will help to move forward in preparation for membership in the alliance," Rasmussen said. He stressed that "NATO's door remains open."

"We will evaluate each country, based on its merits," the General Secretary said.

According to him, the summit also confirmed a plan of actions to strengthen NATO's collective defense. "The security environment with which we face is more unpredictable than ever. Russia attacks Ukraine. The number of violent extremists is increasing in the Middle East. Instability is growing in North Africa. In these difficult times, NATO should be ready to take on the full range of missions and protect allies from the full range of threats," Mr. Rasmussen added.