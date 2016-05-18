 Top
    NATO concerns about situation on border of Turkey and Syria

    Stoltenberg: The issue will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ NATO concerned about situation on border of Turkey and Syria.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

    According to him, this issue will be discussed at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on May 19-20.

    "The situation on the border between Turkey and Syria will be discussed. Of course, it is a matter of concern, because we have seen a number of attacks, as well as a large number of dead civilians, innocent people were killed. Therefore, it is of great concern to us all, NATO's solidarity with Turkey", Stoltenberg said.

