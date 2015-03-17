NATO assessment team to examine military base in Georgia

Baku. 17 March. REPORT. AZ / NATO officials arrived in Georgia to assess the infrastructure to create a training center of the Alliance, Report informs referring to the Georgian media.

The opening of a training center in Georgia is planned as part of a package of measures to encourage Georgia in its efforts to join NATO, which was approved at the summit of the alliance in Wales in September 2014.The military alliance and NATO partner countries will be trained at the center.

During the visit, NATO officials inspect a military base in Vaziani (near Tbilisi), and the National Training Center Krtsanisi (Kvemo Kartli).Location of the center will be determined on the basis of the appropriate conclusion and and recommendations will be developed on the financial side of the project.