National Bank of Georgia: Decline in tourist flow from Russia will cause $200-300 million loss to Georgia

Decline in a tourist flow from Russia will cause $200-300 million in loss to Georgia, the National Bank of Georgia said in a statement, Report’s Georgia bureau informs.

According to the document, this will affect the balance of payment in external shock and exchange rate of Lari (GEL).

Bank says that despite this shock, Georgia’s balance of payment will be improved by the end of the year.

The National Bank called on citizens to borrow loans in a currency in which they earn money.