Name of US representative to visit Yerevan revealed

Baku. April 22. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Finance Jacob Lew will represent the US at the ceremony to be held in Yerevan on the 100th anniversary of so-called "Armenian genocide".

Report informs referring to the official website of the White House, the Chief of the Administration of the White House Dennis McDonough and Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategic Communication Ben Rhodes issued a statement at the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian National Committee in America.

According to officials in the White House, President Barack Obama asked Jacob Lew to lead the Presidential Delegation to Yerevan that will attend the "commemorating day", which to be held on April 24.