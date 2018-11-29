Name of presidential candidate winning majority of votes among Georgian Azerbaijanis made public

© REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili https://report.az/storage/news/b924c2c1f994c08a7fcfea3409c13bf7/d901c51d-1c02-40f1-811f-86deff6e1ce9_292.jpg

Tbilisi. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The results of voting in the second round of presidential elections on the polling stations in the areas predominantly populated by Azerbaijanis in Georgia have been announced.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that independent candidate for presidency supported by Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party Salome Zurabishvili won a majority of votes in Gardabani, Marneuli, Bolnisi and Dmanisi.

Salome Zurabishvili received 55,08% of votes, while Grigol Vashadze, Georgia's main opposition candidate for presidency from the United National Movement, received 44.92% at 56 polling stations in Gardabani district.

58,08% of voters in 90 polling stations supported Zurabishvili, while 41.92% voted for Vashadze in Marneuli district.

By results of voting on 62 polling stations in Bolnisi, Salomi Zurabishvili had 64,12% of votes, Grigol Vashadze won 35,88%.

67.2% voted for Zurabishvili, while 32.8% voted for Vashadze in Dmanisi district.