Name of Iranian first woman ambassador revealed - PHOTO

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ After the Islamic revolution in 1979, a woman ambassador will represent Iran in foreign countries for the first time.

Report informs referring to Iranian media.

According to the report, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Marzieh Əfham was appointed as an ambassador to a foreign country. The country where she was appointed to is not announced. The person who will be brought from MFA to her position was not disclosed either.

Marzieh Əfham has been working in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for about 30 years.

She has headed to the Press and Information Department of this body since 2013.