Name of a new chairman of Koç Holding unveiled

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ömer Koç has taken over as chairman of Turkey's largest conglomerate Koç Holding on Monday, after his brother, Mustafa Koç, passed away in late January after suffering a heart attack in Istanbul, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Employing some 100,000 people, Koç Holding and its 100 subsidiary companies account for 9 percent of Turkey's exports and 18 percent of the total market capitalization of the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST), according to an investor presentation by the group this month.

Among its companies are oil refiner Tüpraş, automotive manufacturer Ford Otosan, car maker Tofaş as a joint venture with Italian Fiat and appliance maker Arçelik.