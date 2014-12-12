Nalbandian: Now early to talk about cooperation with Turkey

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Diplomacy of Armenia and foreign policy are aimed at promoting cooperation with all nations.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, this was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edward Nalbandian at a press conference held by his Latvian colleague Edgars Rinkevich.

Referring to the appeal, sounded about Armenia yesterday at Kars trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Nalbandian said that it is too early to talk about cooperation with Turkey.

Then he repeated the well-known claims against Turkey.

At the meeting in Kars it was noted that Armenia will be able to connect to the regional projects only in the case of respect for the inviolability of the borders of neighboring countries.