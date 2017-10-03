Lawmaker: Armenian political system at level of chimpanzee

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ I address my words to our authorities: political system in Armenia is at the level of chimpanzee".

Report informs citing Armenian media, head of opposition bloc faction Yelk (Way Out) Nicol Pashinyan said at the Armenian parliament on October 3, speaking in the discussion of draft law on amendments to law "On local self-government in Yerevan".

According to him, authorities propose allegedly innocent and formal editing of laws regarding changes in constitution. Bu they add very serious changes to it. "This threatens democracy of the city governance. It's like a nonsense, and what's the difference? A person has no a big difference with an orangutan, too: difference is 2% for genes. And what do we get as a result? So it is here. Therefore, I ask our authorities: political system we have is at the chimpanzee level. So do not lower it even to the macaque".