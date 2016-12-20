Mövlud Çavuşoğlu: Street housing the embassy in Ankara will be renamed after Karlov

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Like Russia, Turkey is also upset on the death of Ambassador Andrey Karlov.

Experts will disclose the killing of Karlov "transparently," Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on December 20.

Çavuşoğlu also added that the street housing the embassy building in Ankara will be renamed after Karlov.

The foreign minister said the aim of the attack was to disrupt the relationship between Turkey and Russia, adding that "both sides were aware of the plot."

Çavuşoğlu also vowed that those responsible would pay the price.

Meanwhile, both Ankara and Moscow are determined to fight against the threat of terrorism after the killing of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on December 20.