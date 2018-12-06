Most of the cargo from largest port of Georgia transported to Azerbaijan

Tbilisi. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October of this year, most of the cargo was transported to Azerbaijan from the Poti Sea Port, Georgian bureau of Report informs citing the company owning the port APM Terminals Poti.

During the reporting period, the port received 5.1 million tons of cargo. Container shipping increased by 14.1% compared to the same period last year.

Of the goods handled in 10 months at the port, 23.2% were for export, 31.4% for import, and 45.4% were transit. Most of the transit cargo was transported to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Central Asian countries. The port is expected to handle 360,000 TEU containers this year, which will be the highest in the last 4 years.

Poti Sea Port is the largest in Georgia. The port provides services for all types of trucking.