Mosques to reopen in Turkey tomorrow

Turkey will allow congregational prayer gatherings from May 29, Report says, citing Anadolu agency.

Two out of five daily prayers, as well as Friday prayers, will be allowed in mosques and prayer rooms in 81 provinces of Turkey only by wearing medical masks and keeping the social distance.

At other times, the mosques will be kept open for those who want to perform individual prayers.

The Friday prayers will not be allowed inside the mosque. According to the information, the people can perform prayers in mosques with available courtyards and open areas determined by the local mufti's offices via the governorships. The list of open mosques and regions will be announced by the latest May 26 via different channels.

Notably, as a result of quarantine measures against coronavirus pandemic, Turkey banned gatherings in mosques in Turkey, including Friday prayers.

