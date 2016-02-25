Moscow to host International Economic Forum of CIS countries

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On March 18ç CIS Executive Committee and the CIS Economic Development Business Center plan to hold International Economic Forum of the CIS member states "25 years together, new formats of interaction".

Report informs referring to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, the program of the event includes a series of thematic sessions with the participation of representatives of governments of the CIS countries, the heads of major corporations and leading international companies.

The participants will discuss the issues of financial and banking cooperation; innovation in the CIS; Regulation of commercial, industrial and legal standards; stimulate regional growth.

The forum is held since 2010 and was attended by representatives of 23 countries last year.