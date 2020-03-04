 Top

Moscow to assist Tehran in fight against coronavirus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Moscow would help Tehran in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Russia expressed condolences in connection with the victims of the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Iran and confirmed their readiness to assist in countering its further spread," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that followed the phone talks.

Iran has reported over 2,300 cases of coronavirus infection since February 19. The disease has already claimed 77 lives. Meanwhile, 435 people have recovered. 

