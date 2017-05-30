Moscow hurricane death toll rose to 16 people

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hurricane killed 16 people in Moscow and the Moscow Region on Monday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said. 11 of them died in Moscow, five - in the suburbs.

The hurricane plucked about 3,500 trees and damaged roofs of more than 140 high-rise buildings and administrative buildings, and over 1,500 cars. In Moscow region, the thunderstorm blew down over 3,000 trees and damaged roofs of 42 houses and maternity clinics, and also 322 cars.

A total of 150 had sought medical assistance, 108 people, including 22 children, remain in hospitals and eight of them are in a serious condition.

According to mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, the families of those killed and injured as a result of the hurricane will receive a million rubles. The municipal services of Moscow continue to work in an enhanced mode until all the consequences of bad weather are completely eliminated.