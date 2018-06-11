More three protesters detained in Tbilisi

© Sputnik / Shota Nozadze

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Georgian police have detained three other protest participants in the center of Tbilisi.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, protestors told journalist.

A protest action which began on May 31 with the demand of "justice restoration" on the case of two teenagers killed in December last year, has been resumed around Tbilisi.

According to Georgian media reports, the protesters on Rustaveli Avenue have brought the tents to the road. However, at present, the movement of cars is partially restored. There are three tents with protesters.