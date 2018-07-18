More than half of Americans disapprove Trump's policy in relation to Russia

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ More than half of Americans do not approve policy of US President Donald Trump in relation to Russia.

Report informs, Reuters writes referring to the survey data, conducted in conjunction with the research service Ipsos.

The poll, which was attended by about 1,000 people, was held after talks between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

55% of respondents disapprove the policy of the American president in relation to Russia. 37% hold the opposite opinion. 71% of those who approved are Republicans, 14% - Democrats. Trump’s speech at the summit in Helsinki did not affect his overall popularity rating - 42% of respondents support the work of the president.

38% of respondents agreed with the statement that Russia is the enemy of the US, about the same number of respondents called it a rival and only 8% perceive it as friend.