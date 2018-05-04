More than 560 servicemen of Russian Southern Military District participated in Syria operations

Baku. May 4. REPORT.AZ/ More than 560 servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District have been involved in military operations in Syria since 2015.

Report informs, Alexander Dvornikov, the Commander of Military District, said in an interview to TASS.

According to him, "Kalibr" wing rockets played a special role in shooting the positions of ISIS terrorist group from the warships in the operations. "The military police were given task to ensure security in Tartus port."

The commander said that about 400 soldiers from Southern District who participated in the settlement of conflict in Syria were awarded with medals and orders of Russia. Military aircraft pilot, Colonel Rafagat Habibullin was named after the Hero of Russia after his death.