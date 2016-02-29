Over 50 ships of Russian Flotilla to launch exercises in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ More than 50 ships and support vessels of Russian Flotilla prepare to sail and conduct shooting exercises in the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, press service of the Southern Military District (YUVO) Russia has declared.

Currently, crews began processing and execution of practical actions - the complex preparations for the ship to sail and conduct combat operations.For the remaining two months of winter training period (March and April), every ship will perform a set of naval military exercises and training, including missile and artillery firing on marine, coastal and air targets, "- said in a statement.

Sailors work training ship in the highest degree of readiness, preparing for battle and campaign, out of the points-based, techniques and methods for the use of weapons, the use of technical means for the defense and protection of the ship in a single voyage.Each ship depending on the rank will hold in the sea from 8 to 20 days.