More than 2 million people are unemployed in Turkey

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Compared with last year, the number of unemployed in Turkey increased 5 times and reached 1 million 937 thousand people.

Report informs referring to Turkish media the information about that was circulated by the Committee on Statistics of Turkey.

This figure is a record: 1 million 358 thousand people have been registered as unemployed at labor office, and the names of 579 people were not included in the list although they are also searching a job.

It is noted that although the number of unemployed reached a record high, there are also the high rates in the employment of the population.If in October 2013 were employed 27 million 216 thousand people, in the same period in 2014 this figure increased to 29 million 153 thousand people.