More than 1100 observers from 58 international organizations follow Georgian presidential elections

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ / More than 1100 observers from 58 international organizations follow the presidential election in Georgia.

Report informs citing Georgian media that CEC of Georgia reported.

As well as, 82,000 representatives of electoral subjects and more than 22,000 observers from 73 local observation organizations are observing the elections .

Besides local organizations, according to the CEC (Central Election Commission), 58-accredited international observer organizations, including 16 of the embassies operating in Georgia, observer mission of PACE and NATO, the Council of Europe and the European Parliament, the Sejm of Poland and member countries of GUAM, OSCE / ODIHR, election Commission of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Jordan, Korea, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Moldova, etc are also accredited .

According to the CEC of Georgia, the electoral process is covered by more than 2,000 journalists from 125 media.