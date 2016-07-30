Over 100 people held in Yerevan after clash of demonstrators with police

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ More than 100 people were detained and brought to the police station in Yerevan as a result of clashes between demonstrators and law enforcers and the police that dispersed a rally in support of the armed invaders seized police regiment, Report informs.

"More than 100 people were detained", Armenian police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan told Interfax.

“It is difficult to name the exact number of held persons at the moment”, he added.