Money transfers from Russia to Georgia grow

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is leading in terms of remittances to Georgia - in March 2017 this country transferred $ 38.3 million, which is 26.4% more compared to February 2017, and 27.7% more compared with March 2016.

Report informs citing the Sputnik-Georgia quoting materials on website of the National Bank of Georgia.

Russia accounted for 31% of total remittances to Georgian commercial banks in March through electronic transfer systems. In March, total of 112 mln USD was transferred to Georgia from various countries, which is 23.5% more than the same period in 2016. In January-March this year, Russia received 27.1% more from Georgia than in reporting period last year (about 74.8 mln USD).

Total volume of remittances from Russia for first three months amounted to 95.1 mln USD.