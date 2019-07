$1.67 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia in June 2019, up 3.92% in comparison to a year earlier, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Bank.

Share of Azerbaijan in total money transfers to Georgia amounted to 1.16%.

Money transfer from foreign countries to Georgia soared by 6.3% or $8.5 million to $143.6 million.

A total of $17.5 million was transferred from Georgia to foreign countries, down 2.2% or $17.9 million from the previous year.