​Moldova to chair BSEC in the first half of next year

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Moldova will take six-month Chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in December, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The Chairmanship will go to Moldova from Greece on December 8 due to the rotation principle. The first meeting of BSEC PA under the leadership of Moldova will be held in Chisinau on January from 21 to 22, 2015.

Furthermore, in the first half of 2015, Moldova will take Chairmanship of the Organization of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) as well as of the BSEC Business Council.

The Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) was established in 1992 on the initiative of Turkey. It includes 12 countries: Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.