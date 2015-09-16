Moldova: Huge anti-corruption protest began in Chisinau

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of people are taking part in another large anti-corruption protest in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.

Report informs referring to BBC, there have been reports of clashes between rival groups.

Protesters demand the government's resignation and early elections over a $1bn (£655m) bank fraud.

Last week, tens of thousands of people protested against the failure of the authorities to hold to account those responsible for the disappearance of the cash from the country's banks.

They argue that their living standards have been damaged by the fraud.

The state was forced to bail three banks out last year after the money vanished from their coffers.

Correspondents say streets in the city centre have been cordoned off and there is a heavy police presence.