Mogherini: Turkey would not join EU if imposes death penalty

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ "No country can join the EU, if imposes the death penalty. EU takes a consistent position against the use of this measure."

Report informs citing the TASS, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said, commenting on the debate in Turkey about the possibility of the death penalty to the participants of the attempted coup.

Negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU have been going for over 10 years.