Mogherini to discuss Syrian conflict in Moscow

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini to Moscow is a long-awaited event, in Russia they expect a detailed discussion of bilateral relations and Syrian issues.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU, Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov told reporters in Brussels.

"Russia and the European Union have been and remain the largest trade and economic partners, but our political dialogue, due to the well-known events of two or three years ago, in fact, reduced to occasional contacts at the level of experts and political directors. Yes, our Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov and Federica Moherini met at various international venues, but these meetings were "on the sidelines" of some events and, of course, by definition could not substitute for detailed conversations. We are counting on such a conversation in Moscow on April 24", Chizhov said on the eve of the visit of EU High Representative to Russia.

"The visit will encompass, as we expect, the entire range of bilateral relations, plus topical international problems, among which Syria stands out at this stage," diplomat said.