Mogherini: Lifting sanctions on Iran had a positive impact on international trade

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Lifting sanctions on Iran as part of the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA) had a positive impact on international trade and economic relations of EU with Tehran.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy told on the results of talks between head of Iranian MFA and three countries of the community included in the five permanent members of the United Nations on Iranian nuclear deal - Germany, France and United Kingdom.

Mogherini said that nuclear deal with Iran is working and EU will continue to achieve its full implementation by all participants.

“Iran’s full implementation of duties on JCPOA has been confirmed in nine reports of IAEA. The Organization confirmed the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. This agreement allows to ensure control over Iranian nuclear program. That is why EU insists all the parties to continue implementation their duties,” she said.