Mogherini hopes for quick abolition of visas to EU for Georgia and Ukraine

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini expressed hope for the speedy repeal of the EU visa regime for Georgia and Ukraine, without naming any specific deadlines, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"I hope that we as quickly as possible will complete the work on this not only for Georgia, but for Ukraine"- she said, responding to a question of journalists on arrival at a meeting of Foreign Ministers of 28 EU member states in Brussels.

Mogherini said that the ministers did not plan to discuss visa issue today.

European Parliament has supported the provision of a visa-free regime for Georgia last week.

Now, short-term visa-free travel of Georgian citizens in the EU, which do not open to them the possibility of working in member countries of the Community, to be formally approved by the EU Council.

The decision will come into force after its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.