Modern Diplomacy publishes article on 'Metsamor' NPP calling 'Suicidal Nuclear Gambit'

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ European online edition of "Modern Diplomacy" has published an article about the Metsamor nuclear plant calling it "Suicidal Nuclear Gambit."

Report, the article says that nuclear safety today occupies an important part of the global agenda and this "turbulent region" as the South Caucasus this issue is of particular importance.

The article, in addition to the danger posed by this nuclear power plant, also notes the smuggling of dangerous radioactive materials by Armenians, as well as the statement of the former prime minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan that the country intends to develop its nuclear capabilities. The author calls on the international community to take these phenomena seriously.

"The Caucasus is full of dangerous and unresolved conflicts. In addition, Syria and Iraq, where instability continuing are not so far. We do not need another nuclear hell "- the author writes.