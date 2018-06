Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed and 15 wounded as a result of the firing of a refugee camp in Atma, Syria, on the border with Turkey's Hatay province.

Report informs citing the Cumhuriyet, missiles were shot from the Afrin region of Syria under the control of terrorists.

The wounded were taken to the desert hospital in the region.

Turkish Armed Forces continue to fire positions of YPG and PYD terrorist groups in Afrin.