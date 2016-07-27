Missile defense system installed in the building of Turkish Parliament

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Missile defense system is installed in the building of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

Report informs referring to Habertürk, preparation is underway for the installation of the system on the roof of the parliament\'s building, part of which was destroyed by a rocket attack during the coup attempt in Turkey on July 15.

Notably, Presidential Administration recently has informed about the necessary measures to ensure security of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Turkish Parliament.