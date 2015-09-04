Minsk hosts CIS ministerial consultations

Baku.4 September.REPORT.AZ/ The CIS headquarters based in Minsk on Sept. 3 hosted consultations between the CIS foreign ministries on theme "Interaction of the CIS member states in the field of information", Report informs said in the Belarusian Foreign ministry. The participants exchanged views on the role of information in foreign policy in terms of coverage of important international events, publication of information in the media and social networking.

The forum also accentuated the issue of media coverage of significant events in the CIS, such as the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism, 25th anniversary of CIS, 30th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster, promotion of Eurasian integration. The event focused on the practice of communicating with the news media, accreditation procedure for foreign media.

Prior to the conference a photo exhibition entitled "The Last World War: Remember in the name of peace" marking the 70th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany took place in CIS headquarters in Minsk. Deputy FM of Belarus Aleksandr Mikhnevich opened the exposition, which has been co-organized by Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia. The exhibition showcased photographs taken in various places of the former Soviet Union during the years of the Second World War. The opening of the exhibition was attended by ambassadors and permanent representatives of CIS member states and foreign organizations.