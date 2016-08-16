 Top
    Ministry of Justice of Turkey sent requests to Greece for extradition of eight fugitives

    Turkey expects Greece to extradite military serviceman

    Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ministry of Justice sent requests to Greece for the extradition of eight soldiers who fled there by helicopter after the coup attempt.

    Report informs referring to the newspaper "Cumhuriyyet", Turkey expects Greece to extradite military serviceman.

    Notably, eight Turkish military serviceman fled to the Greek Alexandroupoli after a coup attempt on July 15 organized by terrorist group FETO.

    Among the escaped - three majors, three captains and two non-commissioned officers.

