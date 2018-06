Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkish Republic is much stronger than on July 15'.

Report informs, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık told to Anadolu Agency in his interview.

'Turkish Armed Forces have been cleared of most of the traitors. 137 of them are deserters, including 9 generals and admirals. Turkish Supreme Military Council will hold a meeting in August to discuss the issue regarding these servicemen', the minister stressed.