Minister: "Travel time to turkey via Georgia will be two times shorter

"Georgia has invested heavily in the construction of the East-West highway, which is a major project for connecting Europe and Asia."

Local bureau of Report informs, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Maya Tskitishvili said at an international conference on the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership in Batumi.

She said that large-scale infrastructure projects in Georgia will be completed in 2022: "The travel time from Georgian-Azerbaijani border to the Georgian-Turkish border will be twice as short. In addition to major projects, Georgia is also working to repair internal roads. In the country, modernization of railways, which are the main means of transportation of freight and passengers, also continues."