Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu went on an official visit to India.

Report informs referring to Turkish Foreign Ministry, during the visit Cavusoglu will meet with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and other officials.

During the visit, agreements will be signed, covering various areas of bilateral cooperation and an exchange of views on global and regional issues will be held.