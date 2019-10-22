Minister: Important road to connect Georgia and Azerbaijan is under construction

"Along with the government’s investment in modernizing the country railways, extremely important roads to unite the country with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey are under construction," Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Maya Tskitishvili said at the International Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.

Report's local bureau informs that, according to the Minister, to date, new roads are being built in the country as part of the East-West highway, and these roads will be even faster, more reliable and safer.

Tskitishvili emphasized that Georgia supports the development of the existing Black Sea ports and Anaklia Deep Sea Port project: "These projects will allow Georgia to better meet the requirements of the Silk Road."