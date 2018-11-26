Minister: "Georgian government will put up state companies on sale"

Tbilisi. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Georgian government is planning to put up Georgian Post and Georgian Railways for sale, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Giorgi Kobulia told Bloomberg, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

The minister noted that the state energy grid, which has ceased operation since 2011, is also planned to be sold: "At the current stage, we have to increase the effectivity of these companies in order to make them attractive to buyers."

According to him, the state will get tens of millions from sale of these facilities, but the government intends to hold a certain share in the Georgian Railways: "The sale of state companies will stimulate economic growth. According to the government’s plan, the economic growth in the country should reach 7% in 2025."