Mamuka Bakhtadze: Georgia paid for EaP membership with the occupation of its lands

Georgia is a good example of the transformative power of the European Union, Georgian Foreign Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said.

Report informs that he spoke at the panel "The 10th anniversary of the Eastern partnership: Achievements and challenges in delivering concrete results” in the framework of the high-level conference in Brussels, dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program.

"This path is a national choice for us. We paid a great price for this, particularly the occupation of 20% of our territory. Our past was European and the same way we are determined to the future. This past decade was incredible for our country. I think we have a bigger potential," Bakhtadze said.

The Georgian Prime Minister also noted that his country is interested in sectoral integration and that 'ten years ago the Eastern Partnership was a brave idea".