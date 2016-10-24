Minister: 28,163 education employees dismissed in Turkey

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ After the coup attempt committed by the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) 28,163 people were dismissed.

Report informs citing the TRTHaber, Minister of Education of Turkey Ismet Yılmaz said at the II Congress of Education.

"At the moment, measures are being taken for the dismissal of 20 088 people from their posts. 5078 people, not related to FETÖ, have been reemployed to their former position. The question of involvement of 10,877 educators to the PKK being investigated. 424 of them have been reemployed due to lack of connection with the terrorist group".