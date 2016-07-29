Minister: 18 044 people arrested in Turkey due to the coup attempt

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ 18,044 people detained in Turkey as part of the investigative measures in connection with the coup attempt by the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs referring to Anadolu agency, it was declared by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey Efkan Ala.

According to him, preventive measures taken in respect of 9677 people in the form of arrest.

Minister noted that currently passports of 49,211 citizens were canceled.